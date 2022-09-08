Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts in global, including the following market information:

Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts include B. Braun (Germany), C. R. Bard (US), Cardinal Health (US), Cook Medical (US), Endologix (US), LeMaitre Vascular (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Maquet (Germany) and Terumo (Japan) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair

Peripheral Vascular

Hemodialysis Access

Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

B. Braun (Germany)

C. R. Bard (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

Cook Medical (US)

Endologix (US)

LeMaitre Vascular (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Maquet (Germany)

Terumo (Japan)

Gore Medical (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vascular Biosynthetic Grafts Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

