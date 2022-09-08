Driver-assist Display Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Driver-assist Display in global, including the following market information:
Global Driver-assist Display Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Driver-assist Display Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Driver-assist Display companies in 2021 (%)
The global Driver-assist Display market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less Than 5 Inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Driver-assist Display include Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), Continental AG (Germany), Esterline technologies Corporation (U.S), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), General Dynamics Canada Ltd. (Canada), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), Japan Display, Inc. (Japan) and Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Driver-assist Display manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Driver-assist Display Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Driver-assist Display Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less Than 5 Inches
5 Inches To 10 Inches
Greater Than 10 Inches
Global Driver-assist Display Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Driver-assist Display Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Automobiles
Tactical Vehicles
Trains
Others
Global Driver-assist Display Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Driver-assist Display Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Driver-assist Display revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Driver-assist Display revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Driver-assist Display sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Driver-assist Display sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan)
AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan)
Continental AG (Germany)
Esterline technologies Corporation (U.S)
Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)
General Dynamics Canada Ltd. (Canada)
Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)
Japan Display, Inc. (Japan)
Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.)
Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Driver-assist Display Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Driver-assist Display Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Driver-assist Display Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Driver-assist Display Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Driver-assist Display Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Driver-assist Display Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Driver-assist Display Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Driver-assist Display Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Driver-assist Display Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Driver-assist Display Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Driver-assist Display Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Driver-assist Display Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Driver-assist Display Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Driver-assist Display Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Driver-assist Display Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Driver-assist Display Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
