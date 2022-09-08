Venous Blood Test Tubes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Venous Blood Test Tubes in global, including the following market information:

Global Venous Blood Test Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Venous Blood Test Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Venous Blood Test Tubes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Venous Blood Test Tubes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Venous Blood Test Tubes include Becton Dickinson, Greiner Bio One, Terumo Corporation, SEKISUI, Medtronic, Sarstedt, F.L. Medical, Narang Medical and Soyagreentec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Venous Blood Test Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Venous Blood Test Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Venous Blood Test Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass

Plastic

Global Venous Blood Test Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Venous Blood Test Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Medical Center

Other

Global Venous Blood Test Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Venous Blood Test Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Venous Blood Test Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Venous Blood Test Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Venous Blood Test Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Venous Blood Test Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Becton Dickinson

Greiner Bio One

Terumo Corporation

SEKISUI

Medtronic

Sarstedt

F.L. Medical

Narang Medical

Soyagreentec

Biosigma

Improve Medical

Hongyu Medical

