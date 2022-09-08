Global Laminating Adhesives Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solventborne, solventless and waterborne types.

Global Laminating Adhesives key players include Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, Dow, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%.

Nouth America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Water Based Laminating Adhesives is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Flexible Packaging, followed by Industrial Applications, Automotive Applications, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laminating Adhesives Market

In 2020, the global Laminating Adhesives market size was US$ 1298 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1123.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -2.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Laminating Adhesives Scope and Market Size

Laminating Adhesives market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laminating Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Laminating Adhesives market is segmented into

Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Solventless Laminating Adhesives

Water Based Laminating Adhesives

Segment by Application, the Laminating Adhesives market is segmented into

Flexible Packaging

Industrial Applications

Automotive Applications

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Laminating Adhesives Market Share Analysis

Laminating Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Laminating Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, Laminating Adhesives sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

DuPont

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Huacheng

Kanuo

Wanhao

Qixiang

Lijia

