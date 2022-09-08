Global Tape and Label Adhesives Sales Market Report 2021

Adhesives play a vital role in the adhesion of tapes & labels. Adhesives are characterized by the type of adhesives such as acrylic, rubber, silicone, cyanoacrylates, and among others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market

The global Tape and Label Adhesives market was valued at US$ 12.92 Billion in 2021 and will reach US$ 14.283 Billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.48% during 2022-2027.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/99700/global-tape-label-adhesives-2021-646

Global Tape and Label Adhesives Scope and Market Size

The global Tape and Label Adhesives market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tape and Label Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Permanent Tape And Label Adhesives

Removable Tape And Label Adhesives

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Others

The Tape and Label Adhesives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Tape and Label Adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Ingevity

3M

McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams

Chemline

Metlok

Hubei Huitian New Materials

Jesons Industries

Resinova Chemie

H.B. Fuller

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99700/global-tape-label-adhesives-2021-646

Table of content

1 Tape and Label Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Tape and Label Adhesives Product Scope

1.2 Tape and Label Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Permanent Tape And Label Adhesives

1.2.3 Removable Tape And Label Adhesives

1.3 Tape and Label Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food and Beverage Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Tape and Label Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Tape and Label Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Gl

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99700/global-tape-label-adhesives-2021-646

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/