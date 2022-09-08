Global Tape and Label Adhesives Sales Market Report 2021
Adhesives play a vital role in the adhesion of tapes & labels. Adhesives are characterized by the type of adhesives such as acrylic, rubber, silicone, cyanoacrylates, and among others.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market
The global Tape and Label Adhesives market was valued at US$ 12.92 Billion in 2021 and will reach US$ 14.283 Billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.48% during 2022-2027.
Global Tape and Label Adhesives Scope and Market Size
The global Tape and Label Adhesives market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tape and Label Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Permanent Tape And Label Adhesives
Removable Tape And Label Adhesives
Segment by Application
Food and Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
Others
The Tape and Label Adhesives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Tape and Label Adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Ingevity
3M
McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams
Chemline
Metlok
Hubei Huitian New Materials
Jesons Industries
Resinova Chemie
H.B. Fuller
Table of content
1 Tape and Label Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Tape and Label Adhesives Product Scope
1.2 Tape and Label Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Permanent Tape And Label Adhesives
1.2.3 Removable Tape And Label Adhesives
1.3 Tape and Label Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Food and Beverage Industry
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Tape and Label Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Tape and Label Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Tape and Label Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Gl
