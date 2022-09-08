Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market was valued at 907.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1266.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standalone LIS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) include Allscripts, Cerner, Comp Pro Med, Compugroup, Computer Programs And Systems, Epic Systems, Mckesson, Medical Information and Merge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standalone LIS
Integrated LIS
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals
Anatomical Pathology Laboratories
Blood Banks
Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allscripts
Cerner
Comp Pro Med
Compugroup
Computer Programs And Systems
Epic Systems
Mckesson
Medical Information
Merge
Orchard
Quest Diagnostics
Scc Soft Computer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Players in Globa
