Earphone and Headphone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Earphone and Headphone in global, including the following market information:

Global Earphone and Headphone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Earphone and Headphone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Earphone and Headphone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Earphone and Headphone market was valued at 9361.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Earphone and Headphone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Earphone and Headphone include Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sony, JVC, Harman, Jabra, Philips, Bose and Audio-Technica and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Earphone and Headphone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Earphone and Headphone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Earphone and Headphone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired Earphone and Headphone

Wireless Earphone and Headphone

Global Earphone and Headphone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Earphone and Headphone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Corporate

Media & Entertainment

Sports

Gaming

Global Earphone and Headphone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Earphone and Headphone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Earphone and Headphone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Earphone and Headphone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Earphone and Headphone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Earphone and Headphone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sony

JVC

Harman

Jabra

Philips

Bose

Audio-Technica

Beats

