Earphone and Headphone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Earphone and Headphone in global, including the following market information:
Global Earphone and Headphone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Earphone and Headphone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Earphone and Headphone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Earphone and Headphone market was valued at 9361.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Earphone and Headphone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Earphone and Headphone include Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sony, JVC, Harman, Jabra, Philips, Bose and Audio-Technica and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Earphone and Headphone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Earphone and Headphone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Earphone and Headphone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired Earphone and Headphone
Wireless Earphone and Headphone
Global Earphone and Headphone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Earphone and Headphone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Corporate
Media & Entertainment
Sports
Gaming
Global Earphone and Headphone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Earphone and Headphone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Earphone and Headphone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Earphone and Headphone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Earphone and Headphone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Earphone and Headphone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Plantronics
Sennheiser
Sony
JVC
Harman
Jabra
Philips
Bose
Audio-Technica
Beats
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Earphone and Headphone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Earphone and Headphone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Earphone and Headphone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Earphone and Headphone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Earphone and Headphone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Earphone and Headphone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Earphone and Headphone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Earphone and Headphone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Earphone and Headphone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Earphone and Headphone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Earphone and Headphone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Earphone and Headphone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Earphone and Headphone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Earphone and Headphone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Earphone and Headphone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Earphone and Headphone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
