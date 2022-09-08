Internet-connected Refrigerators Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Internet-connected Refrigerators in global, including the following market information:
Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Internet-connected Refrigerators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Internet-connected Refrigerators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-door Refrigerator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Internet-connected Refrigerators include LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and Electrolux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Internet-connected Refrigerators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-door Refrigerator
Two-door Refrigerator
Closet
Others
Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Internet-connected Refrigerators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Internet-connected Refrigerators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Internet-connected Refrigerators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Internet-connected Refrigerators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LG
Samsung
Whirlpool
Electrolux
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Internet-connected Refrigerators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Internet-connected Refrigerators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Internet-connected Refrigerators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Internet-connected Refrigerators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Internet-connected Refrigerators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internet-connected Refrigerators Players in Global Market
