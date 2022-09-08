GLDA is a safe and biodegradable chelating agent that can be used as a more sustainable alternative to phosphonates, NTA and EDTA, in a number of applications, such as detergents, personal care & cosmetics, hard surface cleaning, automatic and mechanical dishwashing and oilfield.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GLDA in global, including the following market information:

Global GLDA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global GLDA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five GLDA companies in 2021 (%)

The global GLDA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GLDA include Nouryon, Jarchem, Aquapharm and Nanjing Sunrise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GLDA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GLDA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global GLDA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Solid

Global GLDA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global GLDA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergent

Personal Care

Pulp and Paper

Agricultural Chemicals

Food and Drinks

Other

Global GLDA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global GLDA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GLDA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GLDA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies GLDA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies GLDA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nouryon

Jarchem

Aquapharm

Nanjing Sunrise

