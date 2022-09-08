Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
Recovered carbon black is a material derived from scrap tires by pyrolysis
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) in global, including the following market information:
Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
N650 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) include Pyrolyx, Black Bear Carbon, Scandinavian Enviro Systems, Delta-Energy Group, Radhe Group of Energy, Klean Industries, Alpha Carbone, Bolder Industries and Dron Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
N650
N660
Others
Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tire
Non-tire Rubber
Plastics
Coatings
Inks
Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pyrolyx
Black Bear Carbon
Scandinavian Enviro Systems
Delta-Energy Group
Radhe Group of Energy
Klean Industries
Alpha Carbone
Bolder Industries
Dron Industries
DVA Renewable Energy JSC
Enrestec
Integrated Resource Recovery (IRR)
SR2O Holdings
New Entrants
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reinforcing Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 R
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/