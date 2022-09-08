Refatting Agents are important leather chemicals in leather processing and can also be used as ingredients in cosmetic formulations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refatting Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Refatting Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refatting Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Refatting Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refatting Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vegetable fat fatliquor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refatting Agents include Berg + Schmidt, ABITEC Corporation, Dr. Schumacher GmbH, EVONIK, Hallstar, Hydrior AG, Chemical Mate, SABO and Callahan Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refatting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refatting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refatting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vegetable fat fatliquor

Animal fat fatliquor

Mineral grease fatliquor

Other

Global Refatting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refatting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Cosmetic

Feed Additives

Other

Global Refatting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refatting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refatting Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refatting Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refatting Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Refatting Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berg + Schmidt

ABITEC Corporation

Dr. Schumacher GmbH

EVONIK

Hallstar

Hydrior AG

Chemical Mate

SABO

Callahan Chemical

Paul Voormann

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refatting Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refatting Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refatting Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refatting Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refatting Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refatting Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refatting Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refatting Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refatting Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refatting Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refatting Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refatting Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refatting Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refatting Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refatting Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refatting Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Refatting Agents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

