Refatting Agents Market
Refatting Agents are important leather chemicals in leather processing and can also be used as ingredients in cosmetic formulations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refatting Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Refatting Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Refatting Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Refatting Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refatting Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vegetable fat fatliquor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refatting Agents include Berg + Schmidt, ABITEC Corporation, Dr. Schumacher GmbH, EVONIK, Hallstar, Hydrior AG, Chemical Mate, SABO and Callahan Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refatting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refatting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refatting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vegetable fat fatliquor
Animal fat fatliquor
Mineral grease fatliquor
Other
Global Refatting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refatting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Cosmetic
Feed Additives
Other
Global Refatting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Refatting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Refatting Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Refatting Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Refatting Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Refatting Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Berg + Schmidt
ABITEC Corporation
Dr. Schumacher GmbH
EVONIK
Hallstar
Hydrior AG
Chemical Mate
SABO
Callahan Chemical
Paul Voormann
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refatting Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refatting Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refatting Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refatting Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refatting Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refatting Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refatting Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refatting Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refatting Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refatting Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refatting Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refatting Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refatting Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refatting Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refatting Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refatting Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Refatting Agents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
