POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System in global, including the following market information:
Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System companies in 2021 (%)
The global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Softeners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System include The Dow Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc., 3m Company, Danaher Corporation, Pentair Plc, Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International and General Electric and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Softeners
Filtration Method
Disinfection Methods
Reverse Osmosis Systems
Distillation Systems
Other Technologies
Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-Residential
Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Dow Chemical Company
Honeywell International Inc.
3m Company
Danaher Corporation
Pentair Plc
Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Culligan International
General Electric
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Product Ty
