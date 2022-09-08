POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System in global, including the following market information:

Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System companies in 2021 (%)

The global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Softeners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System include The Dow Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc., 3m Company, Danaher Corporation, Pentair Plc, Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International and General Electric and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Softeners

Filtration Method

Disinfection Methods

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Distillation Systems

Other Technologies

Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-Residential

Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Dow Chemical Company

Honeywell International Inc.

3m Company

Danaher Corporation

Pentair Plc

Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Culligan International

General Electric

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers POE (Point of Entry) Water Treatment System Product Ty

