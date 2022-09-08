Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

Ultraviolet LED refers to the near-ultraviolet light emitting diode (LED) with a wavelength of about 400nm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) in global, including the following market information:

The global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UV-A LED Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) include Seoul Viosys & SETi, Nitride Semiconductors, LG Innotek, Nichia, USHIO, NIKKISO, Semileds, Epitop& Qingdao Jason and DOWA Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet LEDs (UV-LED

