Composites in Passenger Rail Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
Composites in passenger rail refer to composites used in passenger rail field.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Composites in Passenger Rail in global, including the following market information:
Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Composites in Passenger Rail companies in 2021 (%)
The global Composites in Passenger Rail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Composites in Passenger Rail include Joptek Oy Composites, Able Manufacturing & Assembly, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), Sintex Wausaukee Composites, Exel Composites, Miles Fiberglass & Composites, Premier Composite Technologies, TPI Composites and Stratiforme Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Composites in Passenger Rail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Polyester
Phenolic
Vinylester
Others
Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Interior (Ceiling, Flooring, Wall Panel, Toilet Module, Seat, Other)
Exterior (Front end, Door, Other)
Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Composites in Passenger Rail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Composites in Passenger Rail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Composites in Passenger Rail sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Composites in Passenger Rail sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Joptek Oy Composites
Able Manufacturing & Assembly
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
Sintex Wausaukee Composites
Exel Composites
Miles Fiberglass & Composites
Premier Composite Technologies
TPI Composites
Stratiforme Industries
Rochling Engineering Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Composites in Passenger Rail Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Composites in Passenger Rail Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Composites in Passenger Rail Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Composites in Passenger Rail Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Composites in Passenger Rail Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Composites in Passenger Rail Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Composites in Passenger Rail Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Composites in Passenger Rail Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Composites in Passenger Rail Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composites in Passenger Rail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Composites in Passenger Rail Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites in Passenger Rail Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composites in Passenger Rail Companies
