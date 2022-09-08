Composites in Passenger Rail Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

Composites in passenger rail refer to composites used in passenger rail field.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composites in Passenger Rail in global, including the following market information:

Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Composites in Passenger Rail companies in 2021 (%)

The global Composites in Passenger Rail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Composites in Passenger Rail include Joptek Oy Composites, Able Manufacturing & Assembly, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), Sintex Wausaukee Composites, Exel Composites, Miles Fiberglass & Composites, Premier Composite Technologies, TPI Composites and Stratiforme Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Composites in Passenger Rail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Polyester

Phenolic

Vinylester

Others

Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior (Ceiling, Flooring, Wall Panel, Toilet Module, Seat, Other)

Exterior (Front end, Door, Other)

Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composites in Passenger Rail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Composites in Passenger Rail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Composites in Passenger Rail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Composites in Passenger Rail sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Composites in Passenger Rail sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Joptek Oy Composites

Able Manufacturing & Assembly

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Sintex Wausaukee Composites

Exel Composites

Miles Fiberglass & Composites

Premier Composite Technologies

TPI Composites

Stratiforme Industries

Rochling Engineering Plastics

