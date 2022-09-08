This report contains market size and forecasts of PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats in global, including the following market information:

Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats companies in 2021 (%)

The global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Partially Hydrogenated Oils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats include Cargill, Wilmar International, Intercontinental Specialty Fats, PURATOS, IFFCO Group, 3F Industries, Musim Mas Holdings, Fuji Oil Holdings and Oleo-Fats, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Partially Hydrogenated Oils

Non-Partially Hydrogenated Oils

Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

Wilmar International

Intercontinental Specialty Fats

PURATOS

IFFCO Group

3F Industries

Musim Mas Holdings

Fuji Oil Holdings

Oleo-Fats

De Wit Specialty Oils

Mewah International

IOI Corporation Berhad

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Bunge

AAK AB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Players in Global Market



