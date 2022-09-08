PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats in global, including the following market information:
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats companies in 2021 (%)
The global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Partially Hydrogenated Oils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats include Cargill, Wilmar International, Intercontinental Specialty Fats, PURATOS, IFFCO Group, 3F Industries, Musim Mas Holdings, Fuji Oil Holdings and Oleo-Fats, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Partially Hydrogenated Oils
Non-Partially Hydrogenated Oils
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Household
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargill
Wilmar International
Intercontinental Specialty Fats
PURATOS
IFFCO Group
3F Industries
Musim Mas Holdings
Fuji Oil Holdings
Oleo-Fats
De Wit Specialty Oils
Mewah International
IOI Corporation Berhad
Archer-Daniels-Midland
Bunge
AAK AB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PHO and Non-PHO based Oils and Fats Players in Global Market
