Ice Hockey Backpack Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ice Hockey Backpack in global, including the following market information:

Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ice Hockey Backpack companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ice Hockey Backpack market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ice Hockey Backpack include Harrow(US), CCM(US), Alkali(US), Easton(US), HockeyTron(US), Gryphon(AU), Worrior(US), Tour Hockey(US) and STX(US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ice Hockey Backpack manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon

Tarpaulin

Polyester

Others

Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sports

Practice

Commercial

Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ice Hockey Backpack revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ice Hockey Backpack revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ice Hockey Backpack sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ice Hockey Backpack sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Harrow(US)

CCM(US)

Alkali(US)

Easton(US)

HockeyTron(US)

Gryphon(AU)

Worrior(US)

Tour Hockey(US)

STX(US)

Brabo(NL)

TK(DE)

Grays(UK)

Grit(US)

Reebok(US)

Bauer(US)

Under Armour(US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ice Hockey Backpack Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ice Hockey Backpack Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ice Hockey Backpack Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ice Hockey Backpack Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ice Hockey Backpack Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ice Hockey Backpack Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ice Hockey Backpack Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ice Hockey Backpack Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ice Hockey Backpack Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ice Hockey Backpack Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ice Hockey Backpack Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ice Hockey Backpack Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ice Hockey Backpack Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ice Hockey Backpack Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ice Hockey Backpack Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ice Hockey Ba

