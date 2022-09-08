PC/ABS Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global PC/ABS market was valued at 387.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the PC/ABS Resin market, PC/ABS Resin is a blend of PC and ABS providing unique combination of the high processability of ABS with the excellent mechanical properties, impact and heat resistance of PC. The PC/ABS Resin property balance is controlled by the ratio of PC and ABS in the blend, the polycarbonate molecular weight and the additive package. The ratio of polycarbonate and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene affects mainly the heat resistance of the final product. PC/ABS Resin blends exhibit a synergic effect resulting in excellent impact resistance at low temperatures that is better than impact resistance of ABS or PC.In consumption market, USA, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 77.86% of the global consumption volume in total. PC/ABS Resin mainly has two types, which include general grade and flame retardant grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With development of automotive industry, the PC/ABS Resin would develop rapidly. So, PC/ABS Resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance PC/ABS Resin through improving technology. The major raw materials for PC/ABS Resin are PC, ABS, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of PC/ABS Resin. The production cost of PC/ABS Resin is also an important factor which could impact the price of PC/ABS Resin.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151592/global-pcabs-market-2022-982

