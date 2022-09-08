Fibrin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fibrin in global, including the following market information:
Global Fibrin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fibrin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Fibrin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fibrin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fibrin include CSL Behring, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), LFB Group, ProFibrix BV, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products, Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical, Hualan Biological Engineering and Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fibrin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fibrin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Fibrin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Human Fibrinogen Concentrate
Animal Fibrinogen Concentrate
Global Fibrin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Fibrin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Trauma Patients
Cardiovascular Surgery Patients
PPH Patients
Plastic Surgery Patients
Others
Global Fibrin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Fibrin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fibrin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fibrin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fibrin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Fibrin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CSL Behring
Baxter
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)
LFB Group
ProFibrix BV
Shanghai RAAS Blood Products
Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical
Hualan Biological Engineering
Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical
GREEN CROSS
Shanghai XinXing Medical
