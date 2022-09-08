Loratadine Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Loratadine market was valued at 14.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Loratadine is an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. Histamine can produce symptoms of sneezing, itching, watery eyes, and runny nose. Loratadine is used to treat sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, hives, skin rash, itching, and other cold or allergy symptoms. Loratadine is also used to treat skin hives and itching in people with chronic skin reactions.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Loratadine industry, especially in India, Europe and North America regions. The main market players are Merck Group, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Morepen, Ultratech India Limited, Vasudha Pharma Chem, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Mylan, Changzhou Yabang, Shaanxi Hanjiang, Inke, S.A., and Argon Drugs. India region is the largest supplier of Loratadine API, with a production market share nearly 60.92% and sales market share nearly 35.23% in 2016. That is to say, there will be exports in India a, and India also is the largest consumption region. The second place is Europe, following North America region, with the production market share of 11.49% and the sales market share over 20.73%. North America region is another important market of Loratadine, enjoying 11.38% production market share and 17.33% sales market share. Loratadine is used by Loratadine Tablet, Loratadine Capsule, Loratadine Syrup and Others. Report data showed that 58.29% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Tablet, about 17.22% in Loratadine Capsule in 2016 and 14.80% of the Loratadine market demand in Loratadine Syrup and 9.68% of the Loratadine market demand in other product. The three major reference standards of Loratadine are USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade and Pharmaceutical Standards Grade. Loratadine Tablet is wildly produced in the Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, with a production market share nearly 29.56% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Loratadine industry will be increase slowly.

By Market Verdors:

Merck Group

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Morepen

Ultratech India Limited

Vasudha Pharma Chem

Hetero Drugs Ltd

Mylan

Changzhou Yabang

Shaanxi Hanjiang

Inke, S.A.

Argon Drugs

By Types:

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

By Applications:

Loratadine Tablet

Loratadine Capsules

Loratadine Syrup

