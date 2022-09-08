Cryogenic Liquids Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Cryogenic Liquids market was valued at 2623.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A cryogenic liquid is defined as a liquid with a normal boiling point below -130°F (-90°C). The most commonly used industrial gases that are transported, handled, and stored in the liquid state at cryogenic temperatures are argon, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen.The Cryogenic Liquids industry can be broken down into several segments, Liquid Nitrogen, Liquid Oxygen, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Linde Group, Air Liquide, etc. Global Cryogenic Liquids key players include Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 50% percent. In terms of product, Liquid Nitrogen is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Metals, followed by Manufacturing & Chemical & Energy.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cryogenic Liquids Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Liquid Nitrogen

1.4.3 Liquid Oxygen

1.4.4 Liquid Hydrogen

1.4.5 Liquid Argon

1.4.6 Liquid Helium

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Chemical & Energy

1.5.4 Metals

1.5.5 Rubber & Plastic

1.5.6 Food & Beverages

1.5.7 Medical & Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cryogenic Liquids Market

1.8.1 Global Cryogenic Liquids Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cryogenic Liquids Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cryogenic Liquids Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cryogenic Liquids Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cryogenic Liquids Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Cryogenic Liquids Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

<b

