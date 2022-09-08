Folic Acid Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Folic Acid market was valued at 13.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Folic Acid, also called vitamin B9, is a type of water-soluble B vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement.The Folic Acid industry concentration is very high; there are several manufacturers in the world, and located in Europe and China. Shandong Sinobioway is the Niutang players, it takes about 1/4 of the global market production, but for sales revenue, BASF take a market share of around 25% due to its product are only DC grade, which price is far higher than other ones. In the current folic acid production process, synthetic routes within the industry are basically the same, the difference is mainly reflected in two areas: how to reduce pollution and improve yield. So the prices of different players in China are very closed. In the applications, animal feeding is a majority ones, it takes around 3/4 of the total sales, but its growth rate can not match up with the food and medical ones. The key consumption markets locate at Europe, Americas and China. The Europe takes the market share of 32%, followed by North America with 29%, China with 20%.

By Market Verdors:

DSM

BASF

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Niutang

Zhejiang Shengda

Changzhou Xinhong

Jiheng Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Kangrui

Jiangxi Tianxin

By Types:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

Animal Feeding

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine

