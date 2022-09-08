15-Crown-5 (CAS 33100-27-5) is a colorless transparent liquid with a molecular formula of C10H20O5. It is mainly used as a phase transfer catalyst and complexing agent in organic synthetic chemistry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 15-Crown-5 in global, including the following market information:

Global 15-Crown-5 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 15-Crown-5 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 15-Crown-5 companies in 2021 (%)

The global 15-Crown-5 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 15-Crown-5 include Zhejiang Taizhou Huangyan Goss Pharm. Chem., Hermes Chemical, Kente Catalysts, Biosynth Carbosynth and Shandong Chuangying Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 15-Crown-5 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 15-Crown-5 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 15-Crown-5 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 95%

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Others

Global 15-Crown-5 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 15-Crown-5 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ligation Agent

Phase Transfer Agent

Others

Global 15-Crown-5 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 15-Crown-5 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 15-Crown-5 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 15-Crown-5 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 15-Crown-5 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 15-Crown-5 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Taizhou Huangyan Goss Pharm. Chem.

Hermes Chemical

Kente Catalysts

Biosynth Carbosynth

Shandong Chuangying Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 15-Crown-5 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 15-Crown-5 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 15-Crown-5 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 15-Crown-5 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 15-Crown-5 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 15-Crown-5 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 15-Crown-5 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 15-Crown-5 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 15-Crown-5 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 15-Crown-5 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 15-Crown-5 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 15-Crown-5 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 15-Crown-5 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 15-Crown-5 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 15-Crown-5 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 15-Crown-5 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 15-Crown-5 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity 95%

4.1.3 Purity 97%

4.1.4 Purity 98%

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By T

