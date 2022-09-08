Fireproof Coating Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fireproof Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Fireproof Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fireproof Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fireproof Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fireproof Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent Based Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fireproof Coating include ENVIROGRAF, BASF, TDM, Dow, RPM International, Kansai Paint, Asian Paints, Diamond Vogel Paint and Hempel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fireproof Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fireproof Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fireproof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent Based Coating
Water Based Coating
Global Fireproof Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fireproof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architecture
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Global Fireproof Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fireproof Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fireproof Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fireproof Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fireproof Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fireproof Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ENVIROGRAF
BASF
TDM
Dow
RPM International
Kansai Paint
Asian Paints
Diamond Vogel Paint
Hempel
Carpoly
Masco
Chugoku Marine Paints
Sherwin Williams
AkzoNobel
Nippon Paint
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fireproof Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fireproof Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fireproof Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fireproof Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fireproof Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fireproof Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fireproof Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fireproof Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fireproof Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fireproof Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fireproof Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fireproof Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fireproof Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireproof Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fireproof Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireproof Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fireproof Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 &
