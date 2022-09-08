Precious Metal Recycling Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Precious Metal Recycling market was valued at 2169.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The precious metals mainly refer to eight metal elements such as gold, silver and platinum group metals.Recycling metals following their use provides an important means to reduce the environmental burden resulting from mining primary ore, ensures the availability of a valuable secondary source of the metal, and conserves an irreplaceable resource that otherwise would be discarded.Global production of Precious Metal Recycling is 19916 MT in 2018, increased from 16983 MT in 2014. The largest consumption region is Asia-Pacific, consumed 7878 MT in 2018. The second consumer is Europe, owned 25.37% consumption share in 2018.

By Market Verdors:

Umicore

PX Group

Materion

Sims Recycling Solutions

Johnson Matthey

Abington Reldan Metals

Tanaka

Dowa Holdings

Heraeus

Sino-Platinum Metals

Asahi Holdings

By Types:

Silver (Ag)

Gold (Au)

Platinum Group Metals

By Applications:

Jewelry

Catalyst

Electronics

Battery

