Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes are those with high bond strength, can withstand forces acting as a structural member, provide fast processing speeds and excellent bond strength to similar and dissimilar substrates. Designed to improve vehicle performance, safety, reduce weight and improve comfort.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/global-automotive-structural-adhesive-tapes-forecast-2022-2028-421

Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes include 3M, Sika, Henkel, Bostik, Lohmann, AFTC Group, Tesa, L&L Products and HB Fuller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane

Acrylate

Epoxy Resin

Others

Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Body

Automotive Interior

Windshield

Powertrain

Others

Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Sika

Henkel

Bostik

Lohmann

AFTC Group

Tesa

L&L Products

HB Fuller

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Alamotape

Intertape Polymer

Lintec Corporation

Shurtape Technologies

Scapa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-automotive-structural-adhesive-tapes-forecast-2022-2028-421

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Players in Globa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-automotive-structural-adhesive-tapes-forecast-2022-2028-421

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Automotive Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report 2022

https://www.primemarketreports.com/