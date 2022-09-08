Battery separator paper is a permeable membrane placed between the anode and cathode of a battery. The primary function is to keep the two electrodes apart to prevent electrical shorts, while also allowing the transport of ionic charge carriers needed to close the circuit when an electric current is passed in an electrochemical cell.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Separator Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery Separator Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery Separator Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Battery Separator Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery Separator Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Separator Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery Separator Paper include Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Toray, Celgard, UBE, Sumitomo Chem, Entek International, Evonik and Mitsubishi Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Battery Separator Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Separator Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Battery Separator Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Separator Paper

Wet Separator Paper

Global Battery Separator Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Battery Separator Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Power Automobile

Industrial

Others

Global Battery Separator Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Battery Separator Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery Separator Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery Separator Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery Separator Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Battery Separator Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Kasei

SK Innovation

Toray

Celgard

UBE

Sumitomo Chem

Entek International

Evonik

Mitsubishi Plastics

W-SCOPE

Senior Tech

Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Photoelectric Material

Xinxiang Zhongke Science and Technology

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Suzhou GreenPower

Huiqiang New Energy

Tianfeng Material

DG Membrane Tech

Newmi-Tech

Zhenghua Separator

Hongtu LIBS Tech

Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology

Hebei Gellec New Energy Science & Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Battery Separator Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Battery Separator Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Battery Separator Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Battery Separator Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Battery Separator Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Battery Separator Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Battery Separator Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Battery Separator Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Battery Separator Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Battery Separator Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Battery Separator Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Separator Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Separator Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Separator Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Battery Separator Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Separator Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

