Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Amorphous Fluoropolymer market was valued at 174.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Amorphous Fluoropolymer is formed by the reaction of Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and Perfluoro (2,2-dimethyl) -1,3 Dioxolane (PDD). It is completely non-crystalline transparent amorphous polymer, no obvious melting point, has good optical and electrical properties, but also has excellent resistance to chemical, heat resistance, good mechanical properties and physical properties.In the past several years, global amorphous fluoropolymer market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.04% from 2013 to 2017. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of amorphous fluoropolymer was around 1666 Kg. Amorphous fluoropolymer can be used in various fields, optical applications, electrical applications and chemical applications etc. Optical application is the largest application of amorphous fluoropolymer, with market share of 47.96% in 2017. Major producers of amorphous fluoropolymer in the worldwide are Chemours, AGC and Solvay. The largest producing of amorphous fluoropolymer is Chemours, accounting about 44.66% of global production in 2017. Solvay accounts for 29.71% of Global production and AGC accounts for 25.63% of global production in 2017. Global amorphous fluoropolymer market would grow with CAGR of 4.19% from 2019 to 2025. Annual consumption amount of amorphous fluoropolymer would reach to 2322 Kg in 2025. In the future, the consumption in optical applications would be the growth point in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Chemours

AGC

Solvay

By Types:

Solid

Solution

By Applications:

Optical Applications

Electrical Applications

Chemical Applications

