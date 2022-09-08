2022-2030 Report on Global Automotive Control Arm Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Automotive Control Arm market, covering market size for segment by type (Stamped Steel Control Arms, Cast Iron Control Arms, etc.), by application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (ZF TRW, Magna, Yorozu, Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automotive Control Arm from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Control Arm market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Automotive Control Arm including:

ZF TRW

Magna

Yorozu

Hyundai Mobis

Magneti Marelli

Thyssenkrupp

CTE

Bharat Forge

Tower

GMB

Benteler

Martinrea

OCAP

Fetch

ACDelco

Wang Jin Machinery

Wanxiang Qianchao

ZF FAWER

Hetian Automotive

Huabang Machinery

RuiTai

FYCC

Jinjiang Machinery

Teenray

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Stamped Steel Control Arms

Cast Iron Control Arms

Cast Aluminum Control Arms

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Automotive Control Arm Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Control Arm Definition

1.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Automotive Control Arm Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Automotive Control Arm Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Automotive Control Arm Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market by Type

3.1.1 Stamped Steel Control Arms

3.1.2 Cast Iron Control Arms

3.1.3 Cast Aluminum Control Arms

3.2 Global Automotive Con

