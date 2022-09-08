Ultra High Purity Indium Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra High Purity Indium in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Ultra High Purity Indium companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultra High Purity Indium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultra High Purity Indium include DOWA Electronics Materials, Western Minmetals (SC), Neo Performance Materials, American Elements, Zhuzhou Keneng New Material, Emei Semiconductor Materials Research Institute, Jiangsu Qinene New Material, Vital Materials and PPM Pure Metals GmbH. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultra High Purity Indium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market, by Grade, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market Segment Percentages, by Grade, 2021 (%)
5N
6N
7N
Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
III-V Compound Semiconductors
Photovoltaic Solar Cells
ITO Powder and Target
Others
Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultra High Purity Indium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultra High Purity Indium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultra High Purity Indium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Ultra High Purity Indium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DOWA Electronics Materials
Western Minmetals (SC)
Neo Performance Materials
American Elements
Zhuzhou Keneng New Material
Emei Semiconductor Materials Research Institute
Jiangsu Qinene New Material
Vital Materials
PPM Pure Metals GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultra High Purity Indium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Grade
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultra High Purity Indium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultra High Purity Indium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultra High Purity Indium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultra High Purity Indium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultra High Purity Indium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultra High Purity Indium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultra High Purity Indium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultra High Purity Indium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultra High Purity Indium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra High Purity Indium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra High Purity Indium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra High Purity Indium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultra High Purity Indium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra High Purity Indium Companies
4
