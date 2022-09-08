Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) in global, including the following market information:
Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Purity Ne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) include Air Liquide, Linde Group, Messer Group, Air Products, Matheson, Kaimeite Gases, INGAS and Cryoin Engineering Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Purity Ne
Ultra High Purity Ne
Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
ArF Lasers
DUV Exposure
Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Air Liquide
Linde Group
Messer Group
Air Products
Matheson
Kaimeite Gases
INGAS
Cryoin Engineering Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Grade Neon (Ne) Companies
