High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market
Precipitated barium sulfate is an important basic chemical raw material, mainly used as raw material or filler for paints, coatings, inks, plastics, rubber and batteries; surface coating agent for printing paper and coated paper; sizing for textile industry. As a clarifying agent in glass products, it can play the role of defoaming and increasing gloss.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated in global, including the following market information:
Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sulphuric Acid Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated include Sakai Chemical, Solvay, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Huntsman, Jiaxin Chemical, Fuhua Chemical, NaFine, Xinji Chemical and Redstar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sulphuric Acid Method
Sodium Sulphate Method
Others
Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Powder Coatings
Rubber
Plastic
Inks
Paper
Others
Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sakai Chemical
Solvay
Nippon Chemical Industrial
Huntsman
Jiaxin Chemical
Fuhua Chemical
NaFine
Xinji Chemical
Redstar
Onmillion Nano Material
Shanghai Jondy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Barium Sulphate Precipitated Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 H
