Battery grade manganese tetraoxide is specifically used as a precursor material for high-end lithium manganate in lithium-ion battery materials. It has the advantages of low impurity content, spherical shape, small specific surface area and uniform doping. The high-end lithium manganate manufactured from it has high gram capacity, good cycling and storage performance and superior high temperature performance, which can meet the requirements of various types of communication, power and energy storage lithium-ion batteries. Trimanganese tetraoxide will replace electrolytic manganese dioxide as the manganese source for lithium manganate materials and will be increasingly used in new energy applications as the technology for lithium manganate and lithium manganate batteries continues to develop. Battery grade manganese tetroxide will see a large increase in demand in the near future.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 70% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) include Prince (ERACHEM Comilog), Guizhou Dalong Huicheng New Material, Changsha Research Institute of Mining & Metallurgy, Sinosteel NMC, Hunan Mengda New Energy Materials, Guangxi Menghua, Jinbaoky and Xiangtan Electrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market, by Manganese Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market Segment Percentages, by Manganese Content, 2021 (%)

Below 70%

Above 70%

Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Consumer Electronics Battery

Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prince (ERACHEM Comilog)

Guizhou Dalong Huicheng New Material

Changsha Research Institute of Mining & Metallurgy

Sinosteel NMC

Hunan Mengda New Energy Materials

Guangxi Menghua

Jinbaoky

Xiangtan Electrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Manganese Content

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Grade Manganese Tetroxide (Mn3O4) Product Type

3.8 T

