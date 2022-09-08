This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Oxide Anode Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Oxide Anode Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicon Oxide Anode Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Silicon Oxide Anode Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon Oxide Anode Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

D10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Oxide Anode Material include Shin-Etsu Chemical, China Baoan Group, Changsha Research Institute of Mining & Metallurgy, Iopsilion, Qingdao Xintaihe Energy Materials, Putailai, Ningbo Shanshan and Daejoo Electronic Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicon Oxide Anode Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Oxide Anode Material Market, by Particle Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Silicon Oxide Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Particle Size, 2021 (%)

D10

D50

D90

Global Silicon Oxide Anode Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Silicon Oxide Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Digital 3C Products

Electric Tools

Power Battery

Others

Global Silicon Oxide Anode Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Silicon Oxide Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Oxide Anode Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Oxide Anode Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Oxide Anode Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Silicon Oxide Anode Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shin-Etsu Chemical

China Baoan Group

Changsha Research Institute of Mining & Metallurgy

Iopsilion

Qingdao Xintaihe Energy Materials

Putailai

Ningbo Shanshan

Daejoo Electronic Materials

