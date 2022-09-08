POM for Automotive Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of POM for Automotive in global, including the following market information:
Global POM for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global POM for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five POM for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global POM for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
POM HOMO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of POM for Automotive include DuPont, BASF, Polyplastics Co.,Ltd, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Celanese, YUNTIANHUA, BLUESTAR, Formosa Plastics Corporation and Asahi Kasei and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the POM for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global POM for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global POM for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
POM HOMO
POM COPO
Global POM for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global POM for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Interiors
Automotive Exteriors
Global POM for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global POM for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies POM for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies POM for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies POM for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies POM for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
BASF
Polyplastics Co.,Ltd
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
Celanese
YUNTIANHUA
BLUESTAR
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Asahi Kasei
KOLON
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 POM for Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global POM for Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global POM for Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global POM for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global POM for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global POM for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top POM for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global POM for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global POM for Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global POM for Automotive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global POM for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 POM for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers POM for Automotive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 POM for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 POM for Automotive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 POM for Automotive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global POM for Automotive Market Siz
