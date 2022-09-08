This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc White in global, including the following market information:

Global Zinc White Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zinc White Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Zinc White companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zinc White market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Process (America Method) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zinc White include Zochem, Inc., EverZinc, US Zinc, Silox, Zinc Oxide LLC, Longli, Pan-Continental Chemical, GH Chemicals and Rubamin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Zinc White manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zinc White Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Zinc White Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Process (America Method)

Indirect Process (French Method)

Wet Chemical Process

Global Zinc White Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Zinc White Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubber/Tires

Ceramic/Glass

Chemical/Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Global Zinc White Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Zinc White Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zinc White revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zinc White revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zinc White sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Zinc White sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zochem, Inc.

EverZinc

US Zinc

Silox

Zinc Oxide LLC

Longli

Pan-Continental Chemical

GH Chemicals

Rubamin

Yongchang

Zinc Nacional

Univentures

