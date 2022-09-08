This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene (PP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films include Amcor, Toray Plastics, DuPont Teijin Films, ProAmpac, Berry Global, Sappi Rockwell Solutions, Uflex Limited, Mitsubishi Polyester Film and Sealed Air, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants & Catering)

Supermarkets

Household

Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Toray Plastics

DuPont Teijin Films

ProAmpac

Berry Global

Sappi Rockwell Solutions

Uflex Limited

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Sealed Air

Toyobo

Mondi Group

Cosmo Films

Coveris

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

