Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene (PP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films include Amcor, Toray Plastics, DuPont Teijin Films, ProAmpac, Berry Global, Sappi Rockwell Solutions, Uflex Limited, Mitsubishi Polyester Film and Sealed Air, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyamide (PA)
Others
Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants & Catering)
Supermarkets
Household
Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcor
Toray Plastics
DuPont Teijin Films
ProAmpac
Berry Global
Sappi Rockwell Solutions
Uflex Limited
Mitsubishi Polyester Film
Sealed Air
Toyobo
Mondi Group
Cosmo Films
Coveris
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Peelable Lidding Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
