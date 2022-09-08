The digital revolution is bringing disruptive changes into manufacturing industry contributing to the emergence and development of new innovative techniques. Additive manufacturing (AM) is a state-of-the-art technology to produce complex, freeform, and previously un-manufacturable geometries by incrementally layer-by-layer fabrication processes. The AM technology, fueled by the advent of new materials, methodologies, and optimization techniques, is promised to make manufacturing smarter, more efficient, and sustainable.

Laser cladding, as a well-established AM technique with excellent capacity for smart optimization due to its integrated closed loop control, has the potential to accelerate this manufacturing revolution and is now considered as an attractive candidate for applications such as hybrid manufacturing/remanufacturing as well as 3D printing of functionally graded materials. Laser cladding has evolved into a potent three-dimensional (3D) additive manufacturing technology by stacking the deposited material layers.

This report focus on Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cobalt Based Alloys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing include Oerlikon Metco, Hoganas AB, Praxair S.T. Technology, Wall Colmonoy, FST, Sentes-BIR, DURUM Verschlei?schutz GmbH, Kennametal Stellite and AMC Powders, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cobalt Based Alloys

Nickel Based Alloys

Iron Based Alloys

Others

Global Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation

Automotive & Transportation

Power Generation

Petrochemical Processing

Medical Engineering

Others

Global Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Laser Cladding Material for Additive Manufacturing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oerlikon Metco

Hoganas AB

Praxair S.T. Technology

Wall Colmonoy

FST

Sentes-BIR

DURUM Verschlei?schutz GmbH

Kennametal Stellite

AMC Powders

Hongbo Laser

Henan Igood Wear-resisting Technology

