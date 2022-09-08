Blown Oil Base Oil Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

Blown oil base oils are obtained through a physical process of thermal oxypolymerization, have been developed over many years and include a diverse group of products based on castor oil, rapeseed oil and soyabean oil. Blown oils are also known as oxidised oils and oxidatively polymerised oils.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blown Oil Base Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Blown Oil Base Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blown Oil Base Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Blown Oil Base Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blown Oil Base Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blown Castor Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blown Oil Base Oil include Croda, Oleon, Pacific Bio Lubricants (PBL), Vertellus, Cargill, Werner G. Smith and Vertellus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blown Oil Base Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blown Oil Base Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Blown Oil Base Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blown Castor Oil

Blown Rapeseed Oil

Blown Soyabean Oil

Other

Global Blown Oil Base Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Blown Oil Base Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chain Oil

Cutting Oil

Greases

Other

Global Blown Oil Base Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Blown Oil Base Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blown Oil Base Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blown Oil Base Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blown Oil Base Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Blown Oil Base Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Croda

Oleon

Pacific Bio Lubricants (PBL)

Vertellus

Cargill

Werner G. Smith

Vertellus

