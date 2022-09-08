Ethyl Oxalate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ethyl Oxalate was synthesized by esterification of anhydrous oxalic acid and ethanol in the presence of toluene.Crude ester is finished by rectification.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethyl Oxalate in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethyl Oxalate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethyl Oxalate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Ethyl Oxalate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethyl Oxalate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Raw Dster Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethyl Oxalate include PCCPL, Czxindu, Indian Oxalate Limited, Sugai-Chemical, Tilaknagar Industries, Vertellus, Chengyi Chemicals, Youlian Chemical and Zibo Xusheng Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethyl Oxalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethyl Oxalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ethyl Oxalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Raw Dster
Elaboration Product
Global Ethyl Oxalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ethyl Oxalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solvents
Dye Intermediate
Drug Synthesis
Others
Global Ethyl Oxalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ethyl Oxalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethyl Oxalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethyl Oxalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethyl Oxalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Ethyl Oxalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PCCPL
Czxindu
Indian Oxalate Limited
Sugai-Chemical
Tilaknagar Industries
Vertellus
Chengyi Chemicals
Youlian Chemical
Zibo Xusheng Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethyl Oxalate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethyl Oxalate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethyl Oxalate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethyl Oxalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethyl Oxalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethyl Oxalate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethyl Oxalate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethyl Oxalate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethyl Oxalate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethyl Oxalate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethyl Oxalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethyl Oxalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethyl Oxalate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Oxalate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethyl Oxalate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Oxalate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethyl Oxalate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Raw Dster
4.1.3 Elaboration Product
