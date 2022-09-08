Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
tUnsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite is an easily printable liquid polymer which, once cured (cross-linked with styrene, by the use of particular substances, organic peroxides, named hardeners), keeps the solid shape taken in the mold.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite in global, including the following market information:
Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Orthopthalic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite include BASF, Advanced Materials Technology, AkzoNobel, Ashland, DSM, Lonza GmbH, Polynt, Reichhold and Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Orthopthalic
Isopthalic
Dicyclopentadiene
Others
Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Transport
Buildings
Consumer Good
Others
Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Advanced Materials Technology
AkzoNobel
Ashland
DSM
Lonza GmbH
Polynt
Reichhold
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Swancor Ind
Dow Chemical
Tianhe Resin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Unsaturated Polyester Resin for Composite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
