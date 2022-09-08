Automotive Engine Coating Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Engine Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Engine Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Engine Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Automotive Engine Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Engine Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Teflon Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Engine Coating include Praxair Inc, Oerlikon, Akzo Nobel N.V, DuPont, PPG Industries, Inc, Indestructible Paint Ltd, APS Material, Inc, Lincotek Group S.p.A and Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Engine Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Engine Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Engine Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Teflon Coating
Ceramic Coating
Others
Global Automotive Engine Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Engine Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petrol Engine
Diesel Engine
Gas Engine
Others
Global Automotive Engine Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive Engine Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Engine Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Engine Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Engine Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Automotive Engine Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Praxair Inc
Oerlikon
Akzo Nobel N.V
DuPont
PPG Industries, Inc
Indestructible Paint Ltd
APS Material, Inc
Lincotek Group S.p.A
Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC
Swain Tech
Tech Line Coatings Industries Inc
Wallwork Cambridge
VaporTech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Engine Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Engine Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Engine Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Engine Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Engine Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Engine Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Engine Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Engine Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Engine Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Engine Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Engine Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Engine Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Engine Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Engine Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Engine Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Engine Coatin
