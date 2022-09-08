Silicon Metal Material Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicon Metal Material is known as a semi-metallic or metalloid, having several of the characteristics of metal. It is the second most abundant element in the Earth's crust after oxygen, naturally occurring in various forms of silicon dioxide or silicates and very rarely in its pure form in volcanic exhalations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Metal Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicon Metal Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicon Metal Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Silicon Metal Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicon Metal Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metallurgy Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicon Metal Material include East Hope, Elkem Silicones (BlueStar Silicon), Ferroglobe, G.S. Energy, Rima Group, RW Silicium, Simcoa, UC RUSAL and Wacker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicon Metal Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Metal Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silicon Metal Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metallurgy Grade
Chemical Grade
Global Silicon Metal Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silicon Metal Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Industry
Silicone Compounds
Photovoltaic Solar Cells
Electronic Semiconductors
Global Silicon Metal Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silicon Metal Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicon Metal Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicon Metal Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicon Metal Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Silicon Metal Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
East Hope
Elkem Silicones (BlueStar Silicon)
Ferroglobe
G.S. Energy
Rima Group
RW Silicium
Simcoa
UC RUSAL
Wacker
Wynca
Hoshine Silicon
Yunnan Yongchang Silicon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon Metal Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon Metal Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon Metal Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon Metal Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon Metal Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon Metal Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon Metal Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon Metal Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon Metal Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon Metal Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon Metal Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Metal Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Metal Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Metal Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Metal Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Metal Material Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
