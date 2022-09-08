Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gamma-Decalactone (CAS 104-67-6) (C10H18O2) is a lactone and aroma compound with an intense-peach flavor. It is present naturally in many fruits and fermented products and used in beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical and household goods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) in global, including the following market information:
Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Gamma Undecalactone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) include Kao Chemicals, Soda Aromatic, Chongqing Zoteq Aromachemical, Takasago, Anhui Hyea Aromas, Shanghai Huasheng Aromatic Chemical, Shanghai Wan Xiang, Zhejiang NHU and De Monchy Aromatics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Gamma Undecalactone
Synthetic Gamma Undecalactone
Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Cosmetic
Perfume
Household Products
Others
Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kao Chemicals
Soda Aromatic
Chongqing Zoteq Aromachemical
Takasago
Anhui Hyea Aromas
Shanghai Huasheng Aromatic Chemical
Shanghai Wan Xiang
Zhejiang NHU
De Monchy Aromatics
Penta Manufacturing Company
Advanced Biotech
Shangdong Yaroma Perfume
VIGON
Moellhausen S.p.A.
Elan Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Players in Global Market
