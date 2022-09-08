Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gamma-Decalactone (CAS 104-67-6) (C10H18O2) is a lactone and aroma compound with an intense-peach flavor. It is present naturally in many fruits and fermented products and used in beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical and household goods.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) in global, including the following market information:

Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150462/global-gamma-undecalactone-forecast-market-2022-2028-439

Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Gamma Undecalactone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) include Kao Chemicals, Soda Aromatic, Chongqing Zoteq Aromachemical, Takasago, Anhui Hyea Aromas, Shanghai Huasheng Aromatic Chemical, Shanghai Wan Xiang, Zhejiang NHU and De Monchy Aromatics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Gamma Undecalactone

Synthetic Gamma Undecalactone

Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Cosmetic

Perfume

Household Products

Others

Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kao Chemicals

Soda Aromatic

Chongqing Zoteq Aromachemical

Takasago

Anhui Hyea Aromas

Shanghai Huasheng Aromatic Chemical

Shanghai Wan Xiang

Zhejiang NHU

De Monchy Aromatics

Penta Manufacturing Company

Advanced Biotech

Shangdong Yaroma Perfume

VIGON

Moellhausen S.p.A.

Elan Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150462/global-gamma-undecalactone-forecast-market-2022-2028-439

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma Undecalactone (Aldehyde C-14) Players in Global Market



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150462/global-gamma-undecalactone-forecast-market-2022-2028-439

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/