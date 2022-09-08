PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dispersion Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins include Dongyue Group, DuPont, Haohua Chemical Science, Juhua Group, Dakin Chemicals, Shanghai 3F New Materials Technology, Lee & Man Chemical, 3M and AGC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dispersion Method
Suspension Method
Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Mechanical Industry
Oil & Gas
Medical Industry
Electronic Industry
Optical
Others
Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dongyue Group
DuPont
Haohua Chemical Science
Juhua Group
Dakin Chemicals
Shanghai 3F New Materials Technology
Lee & Man Chemical
3M
AGC
INOX Group(GFL)
Solvay
Fujian Sannong
Shandong Huafu Chem
Luxi Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Resins Pl
