Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polystyrene (PS) Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polystyrene (PS) Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polystyrene (PS) Resins include INEOS, Chimei Corporation, Trinseo, Formosa Plastics, LG Chem, DIC Corporation, Synthos, Taita Chemical Company (TTC) and Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polystyrene (PS) Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Goods

Home Appliances

Medical

Packaging

Others

Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polystyrene (PS) Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polystyrene (PS) Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polystyrene (PS) Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polystyrene (PS) Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

INEOS

Chimei Corporation

Trinseo

Formosa Plastics

LG Chem

DIC Corporation

Synthos

Taita Chemical Company (TTC)

Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu)

Total Petrochemicals

Supreme Petrochem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Hyundai Engineering

SINOPEC

Toyo Engineer

SECCO Petrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polystyrene (PS) Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polystyrene (PS) Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Companies

4 Sights by Product

