Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polystyrene (PS) Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polystyrene (PS) Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polystyrene (PS) Resins include INEOS, Chimei Corporation, Trinseo, Formosa Plastics, LG Chem, DIC Corporation, Synthos, Taita Chemical Company (TTC) and Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polystyrene (PS) Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)
High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Goods
Home Appliances
Medical
Packaging
Others
Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polystyrene (PS) Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polystyrene (PS) Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polystyrene (PS) Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polystyrene (PS) Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
INEOS
Chimei Corporation
Trinseo
Formosa Plastics
LG Chem
DIC Corporation
Synthos
Taita Chemical Company (TTC)
Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu)
Total Petrochemicals
Supreme Petrochem
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Hyundai Engineering
SINOPEC
Toyo Engineer
SECCO Petrochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polystyrene (PS) Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polystyrene (PS) Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Companies
4 Sights by Product
