Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Blood Glucose Test Strips market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Blood Glucose Test Strips market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Blood Glucose Test Strips market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Segment by Type

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Household

The report on the Blood Glucose Test Strips market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Roche

LifeScan

Abbott

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

Braun

Trividia Health

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Sinocare

Yicheng

Yuwell

Edan

ACON Laboratories

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Blood Glucose Test Strips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Blood Glucose Test Strips market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blood Glucose Test Strips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blood Glucose Test Strips with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Blood Glucose Test Strips submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Roche

7.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.1.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Roche Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Roche Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.1.5 Roche Recent Development

7.2 LifeScan

7.2.1 LifeScan Corporation Information

7.2.2 LifeScan Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LifeScan Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LifeScan Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.2.5 LifeScan Recent Development

7.3 Abbott

7.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.3.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Abbott Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Abbott Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.4 Ascensia

7.4.1 Ascensia Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ascensia Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ascensia Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ascensia Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.4.5 Ascensia Recent Development

7.5 ARKRAY

7.5.1 ARKRAY Corporation Information

7.5.2 ARKRAY Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ARKRAY Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ARKRAY Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.5.5 ARKRAY Recent Development

7.6 I-SENS

7.6.1 I-SENS Corporation Information

7.6.2 I-SENS Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 I-SENS Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 I-SENS Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.6.5 I-SENS Recent Development

7.7 Omron

7.7.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.7.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Omron Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Omron Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.7.5 Omron Recent Development

7.8 B. Braun

7.8.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

7.8.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 B. Braun Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 B. Braun Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.8.5 B. Braun Recent Development

7.9 Trividia Health

7.9.1 Trividia Health Corporation Information

7.9.2 Trividia Health Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Trividia Health Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Trividia Health Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.9.5 Trividia Health Recent Development

7.10 77 Elektronika

7.10.1 77 Elektronika Corporation Information

7.10.2 77 Elektronika Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 77 Elektronika Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 77 Elektronika Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.10.5 77 Elektronika Recent Development

7.11 AgaMatrix

7.11.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information

7.11.2 AgaMatrix Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AgaMatrix Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AgaMatrix Blood Glucose Test Strips Products Offered

7.11.5 AgaMatrix Recent Development

7.12 ALL Medicus

7.12.1 ALL Medicus Corporation Information

7.12.2 ALL Medicus Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ALL Medicus Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ALL Medicus Products Offered

7.12.5 ALL Medicus Recent Development

7.13 Terumo

7.13.1 Terumo Corporation Information

7.13.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Terumo Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Terumo Products Offered

7.13.5 Terumo Recent Development

7.14 Sinocare

7.14.1 Sinocare Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sinocare Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sinocare Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sinocare Products Offered

7.14.5 Sinocare Recent Development

7.15 Yicheng

7.15.1 Yicheng Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yicheng Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Yicheng Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Yicheng Products Offered

7.15.5 Yicheng Recent Development

7.16 Yuwell

7.16.1 Yuwell Corporation Information

7.16.2 Yuwell Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Yuwell Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Yuwell Products Offered

7.16.5 Yuwell Recent Development

7.17 Edan

7.17.1 Edan Corporation Information

7.17.2 Edan Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Edan Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Edan Products Offered

7.17.5 Edan Recent Development

7.18 ACON Laboratories

7.18.1 ACON Laboratories Corporation Information

7.18.2 ACON Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 ACON Laboratories Blood Glucose Test Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 ACON Laboratories Products Offered

7.18.5 ACON Laboratories Recent Development

