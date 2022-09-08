PVDF Resin Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States PVDF Resin Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

PVDF Resin Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States PVDF Resin market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

PVDF Resin market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVDF Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PVDF Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

PVDF Resin Market Segment by Type

PVDF Powder

PVDF Granule

PVDF Resin Market Segment by Application

Coating

Injection Parts

Lithium-ion Battery Binders

Photovoltaic Film

Water Treatment Membranes

The report on the PVDF Resin market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Arkema

Solvay

Kureha Corporation

Dongyue Group

Huayi 3F New Materials

Sinochem Lantian

Fluorine Chemical New Materials

Deyi New Material

Zhejiang Juhua

3M

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global PVDF Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of PVDF Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PVDF Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PVDF Resin with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of PVDF Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global PVDF Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global PVDF Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PVDF Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PVDF Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PVDF Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PVDF Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PVDF Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PVDF Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PVDF Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PVDF Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PVDF Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PVDF Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PVDF Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PVDF Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PVDF Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PVDF Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PVDF Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PVDF Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PVDF Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arkema

7.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arkema PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arkema PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.2 Solvay

7.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.2.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Solvay PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Solvay PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.3 Kureha Corporation

7.3.1 Kureha Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kureha Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kureha Corporation PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kureha Corporation PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 Kureha Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Dongyue Group

7.4.1 Dongyue Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dongyue Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dongyue Group PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dongyue Group PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Dongyue Group Recent Development

7.5 Huayi 3F New Materials

7.5.1 Huayi 3F New Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Huayi 3F New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Huayi 3F New Materials PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Huayi 3F New Materials PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Huayi 3F New Materials Recent Development

7.6 Sinochem Lantian

7.6.1 Sinochem Lantian Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sinochem Lantian Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sinochem Lantian PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sinochem Lantian PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Sinochem Lantian Recent Development

7.7 Fluorine Chemical New Materials

7.7.1 Fluorine Chemical New Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fluorine Chemical New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fluorine Chemical New Materials PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fluorine Chemical New Materials PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Fluorine Chemical New Materials Recent Development

7.8 Deyi New Material

7.8.1 Deyi New Material Corporation Information

7.8.2 Deyi New Material Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Deyi New Material PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Deyi New Material PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Deyi New Material Recent Development

7.9 Zhejiang Juhua

7.9.1 Zhejiang Juhua Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zhejiang Juhua Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Zhejiang Juhua PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Zhejiang Juhua PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Zhejiang Juhua Recent Development

7.10 3M

7.10.1 3M Corporation Information

7.10.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 3M PVDF Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 3M PVDF Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 3M Recent Development

