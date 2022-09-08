Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Scope and Market Size

Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Electrotherapy Equipment

Ultrasound Equipment

Exercise Therapy Equipment

Heat Therapy Equipment

Cryotherapy Equipment

Other

Segment by Application

Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Other

The report on the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Colfax Corp

BTL Industries

Performance Health

ITO Co., Ltd.

Enraf-Nonius B.V.

Dynatronics Corporation

Mectronic Medicale

EMS Physio Ltd.

Whitehall Manufacturing

Zimmer MedizinSysteme

Zynex Inc

Richmar

Life Care Systems

Storz Medical

Mettler Electronics

Algeos

Gymna

Astar

HMS Medical Systems

Embitron s.r.o

Proxomed

Tecnobody

Johari Digitals

Power Medic

CoolSystems Inc.

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Colfax Corp

7.1.1 Colfax Corp Corporation Information

7.1.2 Colfax Corp Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Colfax Corp Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Colfax Corp Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Colfax Corp Recent Development

7.2 BTL Industries

7.2.1 BTL Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 BTL Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BTL Industries Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BTL Industries Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 BTL Industries Recent Development

7.3 Performance Health

7.3.1 Performance Health Corporation Information

7.3.2 Performance Health Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Performance Health Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Performance Health Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Performance Health Recent Development

7.4 ITO Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 ITO Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.4.2 ITO Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ITO Co., Ltd. Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ITO Co., Ltd. Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 ITO Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.5 Enraf-Nonius B.V.

7.5.1 Enraf-Nonius B.V. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Enraf-Nonius B.V. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Enraf-Nonius B.V. Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Enraf-Nonius B.V. Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Enraf-Nonius B.V. Recent Development

7.6 Dynatronics Corporation

7.6.1 Dynatronics Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dynatronics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dynatronics Corporation Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dynatronics Corporation Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Dynatronics Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Mectronic Medicale

7.7.1 Mectronic Medicale Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mectronic Medicale Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mectronic Medicale Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mectronic Medicale Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Mectronic Medicale Recent Development

7.8 EMS Physio Ltd.

7.8.1 EMS Physio Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 EMS Physio Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EMS Physio Ltd. Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EMS Physio Ltd. Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 EMS Physio Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Whitehall Manufacturing

7.9.1 Whitehall Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.9.2 Whitehall Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Whitehall Manufacturing Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Whitehall Manufacturing Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Whitehall Manufacturing Recent Development

7.10 Zimmer MedizinSysteme

7.10.1 Zimmer MedizinSysteme Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zimmer MedizinSysteme Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zimmer MedizinSysteme Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zimmer MedizinSysteme Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Zimmer MedizinSysteme Recent Development

7.11 Zynex Inc

7.11.1 Zynex Inc Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zynex Inc Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zynex Inc Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zynex Inc Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Zynex Inc Recent Development

7.12 Richmar

7.12.1 Richmar Corporation Information

7.12.2 Richmar Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Richmar Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Richmar Products Offered

7.12.5 Richmar Recent Development

7.13 Life Care Systems

7.13.1 Life Care Systems Corporation Information

7.13.2 Life Care Systems Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Life Care Systems Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Life Care Systems Products Offered

7.13.5 Life Care Systems Recent Development

7.14 Storz Medical

7.14.1 Storz Medical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Storz Medical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Storz Medical Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Storz Medical Products Offered

7.14.5 Storz Medical Recent Development

7.15 Mettler Electronics

7.15.1 Mettler Electronics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Mettler Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Mettler Electronics Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Mettler Electronics Products Offered

7.15.5 Mettler Electronics Recent Development

7.16 Algeos

7.16.1 Algeos Corporation Information

7.16.2 Algeos Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Algeos Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Algeos Products Offered

7.16.5 Algeos Recent Development

7.17 Gymna

7.17.1 Gymna Corporation Information

7.17.2 Gymna Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Gymna Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Gymna Products Offered

7.17.5 Gymna Recent Development

7.18 Astar

7.18.1 Astar Corporation Information

7.18.2 Astar Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Astar Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Astar Products Offered

7.18.5 Astar Recent Development

7.19 HMS Medical Systems

7.19.1 HMS Medical Systems Corporation Information

7.19.2 HMS Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 HMS Medical Systems Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 HMS Medical Systems Products Offered

7.19.5 HMS Medical Systems Recent Development

7.20 Embitron s.r.o

7.20.1 Embitron s.r.o Corporation Information

7.20.2 Embitron s.r.o Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Embitron s.r.o Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Embitron s.r.o Products Offered

7.20.5 Embitron s.r.o Recent Development

7.21 Proxomed

7.21.1 Proxomed Corporation Information

7.21.2 Proxomed Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Proxomed Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Proxomed Products Offered

7.21.5 Proxomed Recent Development

7.22 Tecnobody

7.22.1 Tecnobody Corporation Information

7.22.2 Tecnobody Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Tecnobody Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Tecnobody Products Offered

7.22.5 Tecnobody Recent Development

7.23 Johari Digitals

7.23.1 Johari Digitals Corporation Information

7.23.2 Johari Digitals Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Johari Digitals Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Johari Digitals Products Offered

7.23.5 Johari Digitals Recent Development

7.24 Power Medic

7.24.1 Power Medic Corporation Information

7.24.2 Power Medic Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Power Medic Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Power Medic Products Offered

7.24.5 Power Medic Recent Development

7.25 CoolSystems Inc.

7.25.1 CoolSystems Inc. Corporation Information

7.25.2 CoolSystems Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 CoolSystems Inc. Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 CoolSystems Inc. Products Offered

7.25.5 CoolSystems Inc. Recent Development

