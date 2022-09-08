Potato Protein Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Potato Protein Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Potato Protein Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Potato Protein market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Potato Protein market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potato Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Potato Protein market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Potato Protein Market Segment by Type

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%)

Potato Protein Market Segment by Application

Feed Industry

Food Industry

The report on the Potato Protein market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Avebe

Tereos

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Emsland-StärkeGmbH

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Meelunie

Südstärke

Pepees

PPZ Niechlow

Agrana

WPPZ

Finnamyl

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Potato Protein consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Potato Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Potato Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Potato Protein with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Potato Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Potato Protein Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Potato Protein Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Potato Protein Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Potato Protein Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Potato Protein Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Potato Protein Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Potato Protein Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Potato Protein Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Potato Protein Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Potato Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Potato Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Potato Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Potato Protein Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Potato Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Potato Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Potato Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Potato Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Potato Protein Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Avebe

7.1.1 Avebe Corporation Information

7.1.2 Avebe Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Avebe Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Avebe Potato Protein Products Offered

7.1.5 Avebe Recent Development

7.2 Tereos

7.2.1 Tereos Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tereos Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tereos Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tereos Potato Protein Products Offered

7.2.5 Tereos Recent Development

7.3 Roquette

7.3.1 Roquette Corporation Information

7.3.2 Roquette Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Roquette Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Roquette Potato Protein Products Offered

7.3.5 Roquette Recent Development

7.4 AKV Langholt AMBA

7.4.1 AKV Langholt AMBA Corporation Information

7.4.2 AKV Langholt AMBA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AKV Langholt AMBA Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AKV Langholt AMBA Potato Protein Products Offered

7.4.5 AKV Langholt AMBA Recent Development

7.5 Emsland-StärkeGmbH

7.5.1 Emsland-StärkeGmbH Corporation Information

7.5.2 Emsland-StärkeGmbH Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Emsland-StärkeGmbH Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Emsland-StärkeGmbH Potato Protein Products Offered

7.5.5 Emsland-StärkeGmbH Recent Development

7.6 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

7.6.1 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Corporation Information

7.6.2 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Potato Protein Products Offered

7.6.5 KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) Recent Development

7.7 Meelunie

7.7.1 Meelunie Corporation Information

7.7.2 Meelunie Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Meelunie Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Meelunie Potato Protein Products Offered

7.7.5 Meelunie Recent Development

7.8 Südstärke

7.8.1 Südstärke Corporation Information

7.8.2 Südstärke Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Südstärke Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Südstärke Potato Protein Products Offered

7.8.5 Südstärke Recent Development

7.9 Pepees

7.9.1 Pepees Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pepees Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Pepees Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Pepees Potato Protein Products Offered

7.9.5 Pepees Recent Development

7.10 PPZ Niechlow

7.10.1 PPZ Niechlow Corporation Information

7.10.2 PPZ Niechlow Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 PPZ Niechlow Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 PPZ Niechlow Potato Protein Products Offered

7.10.5 PPZ Niechlow Recent Development

7.11 Agrana

7.11.1 Agrana Corporation Information

7.11.2 Agrana Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Agrana Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Agrana Potato Protein Products Offered

7.11.5 Agrana Recent Development

7.12 WPPZ

7.12.1 WPPZ Corporation Information

7.12.2 WPPZ Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 WPPZ Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 WPPZ Products Offered

7.12.5 WPPZ Recent Development

7.13 Finnamyl

7.13.1 Finnamyl Corporation Information

7.13.2 Finnamyl Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Finnamyl Potato Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Finnamyl Products Offered

7.13.5 Finnamyl Recent Development

