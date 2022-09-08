Global Taurates Surfactants Sales Market Report 2021
The global Taurates Surfactants market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Taurates Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate
Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Taurate
Others
Segment by Application
Baby Care
Facial & Hair Care
Shampoo
Liquid Soap
Shower Gel
Others
The Taurates Surfactants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Taurates Surfactants market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Innospec
Clariant
Galaxy Surfactants
Solvay
Lonza
Changsha Puji
Taiwan NJC corporation
Zschimmer & Schwarz
Hejia Chemical
Croda International
Stepan
Jeevan Chemicals
Table of content
1 Taurates Surfactants Market Overview
1.1 Taurates Surfactants Product Scope
1.2 Taurates Surfactants Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate
1.2.3 Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Taurate
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Taurates Surfactants Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Baby Care
1.3.3 Facial & Hair Care
1.3.4 Shampoo
1.3.5 Liquid Soap
1.3.6 Shower Gel
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Taurates Surfactants Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Taurates Surfactants Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Taurates Surfactants Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Taurates Surfactants Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Taurates Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Taurates Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Taurates Surfactants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Sales Estimates and Forec
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/